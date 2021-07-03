$0.17 EPS Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Simulations Plus reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%.

SLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

SLP stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.46, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $90.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,500,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,523 shares of company stock worth $2,939,761. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,698,000 after buying an additional 118,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

