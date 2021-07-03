$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. The AZEK posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $955,524.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,423 shares of company stock worth $13,856,106. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The AZEK stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.10. 1,065,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,303. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 53.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.08.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

