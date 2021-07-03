-$0.24 EPS Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Agenus reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of AGEN stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,869. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.