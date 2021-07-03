$0.38 EPS Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of HOPE stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 537,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,431. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

