$0.39 EPS Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Cirrus Logic posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,253.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRUS traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $85.67. The stock had a trading volume of 259,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.58. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

