$0.47 EPS Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.59. Compass Diversified posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million.

CODI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CODI stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.91. 74,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $303,000. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

