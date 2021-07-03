$0.49 EPS Expected for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Meritor posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 204.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

MTOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,813,000 after buying an additional 116,730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,660,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after buying an additional 44,451 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Meritor by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,213,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after buying an additional 219,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,151,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTOR stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $23.33. 346,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,970. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

