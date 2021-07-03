-$0.56 EPS Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will post ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.50). NanoString Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

In related news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $7,769,883.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,190,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,732 shares of company stock worth $9,812,751 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

NSTG stock opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $86.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.