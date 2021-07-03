-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Atreca also posted earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05).

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCEL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ BCEL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.95. 1,998,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,823. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50. Atreca has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $330.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 20.4% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 151,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,735 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 19.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,523 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 6.2% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

