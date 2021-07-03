-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.90). Viad reported earnings of ($2.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE VVI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.37. Viad has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viad by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,131,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viad by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,628,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter worth $925,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter worth $27,254,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Viad by 5,571.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 619,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

