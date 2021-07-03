$0.77 EPS Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.65. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,466.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after buying an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after buying an additional 4,497,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $146,627,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

