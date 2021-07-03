$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to report $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

NTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:NTB traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.72. 86,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,308. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $41.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth $228,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.