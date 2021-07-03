$1.09 EPS Expected for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 353.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,319. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $565,086,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $336,474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after buying an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,246,000 after buying an additional 3,870,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

