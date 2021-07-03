1,001,659 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,001,659 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,886,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

Devon Energy stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.23. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

