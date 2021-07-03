$107.82 Million in Sales Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to post $107.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.13 million to $108.50 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $72.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $431.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $428.90 million to $434.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $460.59 million, with estimates ranging from $458.40 million to $462.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAWS shares. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the first quarter worth $439,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the first quarter worth $53,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAWS stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.62 million, a PE ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $62.10.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

