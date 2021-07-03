$120.23 Million in Sales Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post sales of $120.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.70 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $100.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $469.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.01 million to $479.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $533.30 million, with estimates ranging from $519.88 million to $551.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,183,356.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,967.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $502,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,570 over the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.89. The stock had a trading volume of 453,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,970. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

