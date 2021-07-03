12,110 Shares in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in LifeVantage by 55.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in LifeVantage by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in LifeVantage by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in LifeVantage by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

LFVN stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.43. LifeVantage Co. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.57 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 40.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

