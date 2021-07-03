13,082 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Ball by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

BLL stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.25. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

