146 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,621,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,621 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 59,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

ESS opened at $305.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $316.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

