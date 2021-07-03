1,500 Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $74.87 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

