1,706 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Bought by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $8,725,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.86. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

