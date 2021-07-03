18,382 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V traded up $3.48 on Friday, hitting $238.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,384,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,186. The firm has a market cap of $464.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $238.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.71.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,975,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.