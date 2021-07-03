185,203 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 185,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $277.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $170.05 and a 12 month high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.15.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

