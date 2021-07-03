18,623 Shares in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 720.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after buying an additional 1,076,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,782,000 after purchasing an additional 524,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 417,813 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $6,489,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,959,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 277,100 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

CNST opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.54. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $39.30.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

