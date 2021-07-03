$19.00 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will report sales of $19.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $6.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 210.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $74.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $76.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $85.00 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.

FLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLMN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. 260,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

