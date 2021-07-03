$2.09 Million in Sales Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will announce $2.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $750,000.00. Altimmune reported sales of $720,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 190.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $4.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 million to $6.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.43 million, with estimates ranging from $1.89 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million.

ALT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NASDAQ:ALT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.34. 4,036,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,739. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $13,465,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth $15,635,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 46.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after buying an additional 874,067 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth $7,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 495,943 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

