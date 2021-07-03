$210,000.00 in Sales Expected for Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to announce $210,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190,000.00 and the highest is $220,000.00. Liminal BioSciences posted sales of $390,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year sales of $33.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 million to $70.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.36 million, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $27.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liminal BioSciences.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMNL. Piper Sandler cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Leede Jones Gab restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Liminal BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

LMNL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. 108,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,052. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $115.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.79. Liminal BioSciences has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.