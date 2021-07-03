212,356 Shares in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) Bought by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

Separately, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth $240,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thimble Point Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.87 on Friday. 18,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,993. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

