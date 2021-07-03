21,533 Shares in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,533 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 543,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,872,000 after purchasing an additional 148,408 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 135,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 81,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

FHB stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

FHB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

