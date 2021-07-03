$23.86 Million in Sales Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to report $23.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.12 million and the lowest is $23.60 million. GAN reported sales of $8.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $106.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.10 million to $108.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $141.22 million, with estimates ranging from $139.93 million to $142.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GAN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,655 shares of company stock worth $254,405. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in GAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in GAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GAN by 1,188.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GAN by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAN opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $691.05 million and a PE ratio of -19.35. GAN has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $31.81.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

