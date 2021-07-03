$26.42 Million in Sales Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report $26.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $48.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $109.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $139.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $379.34 million, with estimates ranging from $100.09 million to $993.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In other news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 207,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $144,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,301. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

