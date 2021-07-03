$266.58 Million in Sales Expected for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce $266.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.26 million. Extreme Networks posted sales of $215.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year sales of $997.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $995.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,153.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,376 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 743,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,246. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.05.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

