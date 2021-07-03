$34.47 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to post $34.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.39 million and the lowest is $33.93 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $33.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year sales of $139.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.17 million to $142.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $150.12 million, with estimates ranging from $148.54 million to $151.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOD shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.53. 111,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.70. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $819.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,126.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

