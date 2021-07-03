$359.74 Million in Sales Expected for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report sales of $359.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $361.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $358.38 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse reported sales of $200.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 274,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,071. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.64. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $1,741,924.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,440,692.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,365. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.