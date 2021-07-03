37,127 Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.19. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

