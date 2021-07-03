$385.37 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to post $385.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $396.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $364.00 million. Atlas posted sales of $363.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATCO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NYSE ATCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.26. 403,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83. Atlas has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 51.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 117,333 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 252.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the first quarter worth about $2,280,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 535.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 185,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 156,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 3.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 43,252 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

