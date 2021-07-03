40,981 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Bought by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.9% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after buying an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,642,439,000 after buying an additional 1,055,240 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,374,041,000 after buying an additional 168,757 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,971,000 after buying an additional 93,751 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after buying an additional 2,613,327 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

TSM traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $118.91. 5,148,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,431,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

