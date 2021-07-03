$423.76 Million in Sales Expected for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to report $423.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $404.65 million and the highest is $432.02 million. Angi reported sales of $375.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Angi.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Angi during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Angi by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.84. 1,418,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,686. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1,284.00 and a beta of 1.97. Angi has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

