4,532 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 289,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 116,335 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

