476,683 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 476,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,744,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 9.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $128,037.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,051.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,165 shares of company stock worth $8,357,696 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSN opened at $231.33 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $232.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.76.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

