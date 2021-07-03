50,000 Shares in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) Acquired by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Get European Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of European Biotech Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.49.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU).

Receive News & Ratings for European Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.