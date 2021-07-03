51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of 51job worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,507,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the 4th quarter worth $522,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.23. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.68.

JOBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

