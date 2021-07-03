$554.13 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report sales of $554.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $564.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $547.80 million. Crocs posted sales of $331.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Crocs has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $118.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,880,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.