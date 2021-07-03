567 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Lemonade by 21.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Lemonade by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,484.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,920. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMND opened at $107.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.72. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMND. Bank of America began coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

