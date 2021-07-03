613,910 Shares in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 613,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,346,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.93% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth $30,914,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,812,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,740,000. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,568,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,087,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

NYSEARCA:TBT opened at $18.59 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.16.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.