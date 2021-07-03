6,209 Shares in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 30.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 621.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 726.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

AGR opened at $51.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.