7,133 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Hubbell by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,018,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,410,000 after buying an additional 58,831 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 61,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 125.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 44,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 25,020 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell stock opened at $186.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.34 and a 12 month high of $201.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. Hubbell’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.75.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

