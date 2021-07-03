7,605 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.95. 6,884,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,208,137. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

