800 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,849,000. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $3,642,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,686,687.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,104,253 shares of company stock worth $300,837,892. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

Shares of ABNB opened at $150.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.67. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

