84,000 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 84,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,000. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 6.6% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after purchasing an additional 463,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $3,012,719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,257,145,000 after acquiring an additional 173,374 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $182.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

